Box Office: Total Dhamaal Continues To Be Stable, Gully Boy Slows Down, Uri: The Surgical Strike’s Another Record!

Total Dhamaal had yet another good day in theatres as 3.20 crores came on Tuesday. If one compares this with Friday collections of 4.75 crores then this is a good hold. The film is finding steady footfalls on a daily basis and that should ensure at least 5 crores more added to the total before the week comes to a close.

So far the film has collected 127 crores and it may go past Stree total of 130 crores today. Post that it would be about how smooth does it journey towards the 150 crore mark turns out to be. Since the Indra Kumar directed film is a fun affair, it would be certainly quite huge once it arrives on the satellite medium.

As for Gully Boy, it has slowed down with collections going under the 1 crore mark. It brought in 0.70 crores* on Tuesday which is a substantial fall when compared to Friday numbers of 1.18 crores. The Zoya Akhtar directed film has collected 134.91 crores* so far and is looking at a final tally of 140 crore. Hit!

Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike has a major record to its name now with the collections going past Simmba lifetime of 240.50 crores. It currently stands at 240.70 crores* after Tuesday collections turned out to be 0.32 crores*. The hold though has been quite good when one compares this with Friday numbers of 0.38 crore. That said, the collections in absolute value are low and the best case scenario looks like a 245 crore lifetime for the film which was made at just around 45 crores. All Time Blockbuster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!