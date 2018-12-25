Box Office: Salman Khan’s 1st Monday Collections Of Last 10 Films – BLOCKBUSTER Results!

Salman Khan, this decade, has emerged as an undisputed king of the box office. Be it trending or word of mouth, his movies enjoy the best release of the year. Undoubtedly the most bankable star of Bollywood, even his not-so-good movies enjoy a better run than other stars’ hits.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero has garnered around 10 crores on its first Monday. If we go through the 1st Monday of the last 10 films of Salman Khan, we’ve one movie less than that figure in 2012 and one as equal in 2014.

Let’s go through all those 10 films:

Starting with Salman’s latest Race 3, despite being the worst reviewed big film of 2018, managed to earn a huge 14 crores on its 1st Monday. This was crazy because everyone predicted a huge crash but it held its fort very well. Tiger Zinda Hai had Christmas holiday on its 1st Monday and hence managed a mammoth 36 crores on that day.

Similarly, Tubelight also has Eid-ul-Fitar on its 1st Monday and hence collected 18 crores despite negative word of mouth. Sultan released on a Wednesday, so its 1st Monday was its 6th day at the box office. Even after juicing up the box office it had collected around 15 crores on its 1st Monday. The comeback of Sooraj Barjatya & Salman Khan got a huge advantage of the festive season of Diwali. It collected 13 crores on its first Monday at the box office.

Probably the best reviewed Salman Khan film this decade, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned a massive 25 crores on its first Monday. All this was the result of an outstanding word of mouth. The stylish Kick was a complete masala package and enjoyed a great run at the box office back then. It did 14 crores on its 1st Monday. Jai Ho, an underperformer, collected 9 crores and a below expectations sequel Dabangg 2 did 10 crores back then. Coming to Salman Khan’s first true blue blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger did 20 crores on its first Monday.

PS: All the numbers mentioned above are in the approximate range.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!