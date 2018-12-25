Zero Box Office Day 4 VS 1st Monday Collections Of Salman Khan & Aamir Khan’s Last 3 Films

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, which released last Friday is clearly underperforming at the box office and has made a total amount of 10 crores* on its First Monday. Though the expectations were much higher, we wonder where it stands when compared to the Monday collections of Salman Khan & Aamir Khan’s films. Let’s find out.

On one hand we have Dabbang Khan’s last 3 movies – Race 3 (2018) held amazing at the box office making 14.24 crores on its first Monday. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) made 36 crores which is massive as it had Christmas on its 1st Monday and Tubelight (2017) raked in 18 crores which is pretty decent too. All the 3 when compared with Zero which collected 10 crores*, it doesn’t even surpass badly-reviewed Race 3 and is far far away from the collections of the other two movies.

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan last 3 films – Thugs Of Hindostan (2018) which was clearly a flop affair at the box office, despite being the highest opener of all time owing to its content which was disapproved by the audience. It made 6 crores on its first Monday (being its 5th day as it released on Thursday). Dangal (2016) raked in huge 25.69 crores and PK (2014) garnered 21.22 crores. Again, in this case SRK could only surpass TOH in the list.

Also, for those who consider Secret Superstar as an Aamir Khan film, the movie on its 5th day being Monday (also released on Thursday) made 3.05 crores, and yes, that’s a number that Zero fortunately has surpassed.

All in all, one thing to be mentioned above is the fact that this movie could only surpass the collections of Aamir & Salman’s flop movies. The rest are the numbers that the movie failed to collect even on its 2nd day!

