Khuda Haafiz is managing to do some steady business at the box office. The film is keeping its head above the 1 crore mark as Tuesday saw 1.15 crores coming in. This is of course a drop from Monday which was reasonably good at 1.70 crores. It was on the cards too since Monday was helped by Eid festivities that continues from Sunday on. However, when compared to opening day numbers of 1.31 crores, Monday looks fair.

So far, the film has collected 9.15 crores and though from absolute numbers perspective we have seen better days for films belonging to this genre and set up, the takeaway here is that at least it has grown from where it stood on Friday, which means it has built its case for a second week run as well.

That’s exactly what’s helping Rocketry as well since Tuesday box office numbers were quite the close to that of Monday (1.10 crores*). The film brought in 0.96 crores* more and the stability here is quite good. This is understandable too since the film is not the kind which is helped by Eid festivities but instead is driven by urban multiplex crowds in the major cities. The Madhavan starrer has collected 14.72 crores* already and in the long run could well be aiming for 25 crores lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All box office collections as per production and distribution sources

