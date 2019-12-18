Box Office Collections: Pati Patni Aur Woh Continues Its Rock Steady Run, Panipat Struggles

Pati Patni Aur Woh Content optimization has proved to be yet another success story for Kartik Aaryan. The film didn’t just open well at the Box Office but is also trending decently which confirms that it has been received warmly by the audience.

After collecting 3.05 crores on 2nd Friday, 4.88 crores on Sat, 5.52 crores on Sunday & 1.91 crores on Monday, it added another 1.88 crores to its total on Tuesday. The 12 day business of the film is 73.21 crores and by the end of the second week, it will reach near a total of 77 crores.

However, the film will face a huge obstacle this Friday due to the release of Dabangg 3 and Hollywood film Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker but it’s almost certain that lifetime collections will be more than 80 crores mark.

Panipat, on the other hand, has dropped badly in the second week. The film collected 49 lakhs on 2nd Tuesday which was actually better than Monday of 45 lakhs but that doesn’t make any difference when overall numbers have come so low.

The 12-day total business of Panipat is 30.05 crores and the lifetime will be in 32-33 crores range.

Panipat was made on a big budget and has proved to be a major disappointment of 2019.

