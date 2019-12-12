Dabangg 3: KRK Says Salman Khan Called & Requested Him For A Fair Review, Gets Trolled By Fans

Self-acclaimed critic KRK is recently in public radar for his negative tweets about Salman Khan’s yet to release big film Dabangg 3. The film is still a week away from release but he seems to have made his mind about it and keeps on telling his followers how it’s going to be a flop.

Reports of #Dabangg3! During the first one hour time, Salman khan is a 25 years old boy and romancing with #SaieeManjrekar!

Now my question is this? Are ppl interested to watch Salman as a 25 years old lover boy?

I think, not at all. Means Gayee Bhains Pani Main!🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 11, 2019

Recently again he tweeted that Salman Khan himself called him and requested to give a fair review of Dabangg 3. He tweeted, “Last night, Salman khan himself called and asked me to support #Dabangg3! I promised him for a fair review and not to tweet anything about him.”

Last night, Salman khan himself called and asked me to support #Dabangg3! I promised him for a fair review and not to tweet anything about him.🌹 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 12, 2019

As soon as he tweeted this, the fans of Salman jumped upon him and trolled him badly. Have a look at some of the reactions-

aur phir iski neend khul gayi🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ansh (@anshuranjan5) December 12, 2019

😂😂 kya chacha apko kya lagta hai ap phenko ge or hun lapet lenge😂 — Anita Rajwiani (@rajwiani) December 12, 2019

Well done brother for Using 2 Rs Nasha😀😃😃 — MOHD RIZWAN (@mhdrizwan86) December 12, 2019

kaunsa maal fuka hai bhai pic.twitter.com/qe1bEPfCrv — hardik bhatia (@hardikbhatia0) December 12, 2019

1 or suna

100rs le Lena — Kailasha (@_kailash) December 12, 2019

Meanwhile, it has been reported that a highlight of the film is Salman Khan’s hand-to-hand combat with the antagonist, played by Kichcha Sudeep, and 500 of his men in the climax of the film.

“It is going to be a treat for all Bollywood buffs with an epic climax scene where Salman Khan will go hand to hand against Kichcha Sudeep and his army of 500 men. From what we know, the final fight between (Salman’s character) Chulbul Pandey and Balli (played by Sudeep) is the biggest action sequence in any Salman Khan movie. Apart from Salman Khan’s one-man army taking on a literal army, there’s going to be a hundred cars blowing up too,” said a source in the film’s unit.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!