The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Shows His Lil. Munchkin’s Pic To Deepika Padukone, Actress Reveals Details

Kapil Sharma and wife Gini Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on December 10 and her pictures are awaited by the actor-comedian’s fans. Meanwhile, actress Deepika Padukone who graced Kapil’s comedy show has become the first person to have a look at the baby and here is what the actress had to say.

Deepika who is gearing up for her next film Chhapaak visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with director of the film Meghna Gulzar. The actress looked dreamy as she wore a pink maxi dress with a shrug over it. Her new haircut and basic makeup made her look elegant and beautiful as always.

The pictures are viral all over the internet and fans are loving those. Knowing how big a fan of Deepika Kapil is, he was super excited. Meanwhile, paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani shared the pictures of the actress from the sets and wrote, “Did #kapilsharma show his new Princess to #deepikapadukone today? I’m sure he must have shown her the picture from his phone.”

The post in no time reached Deepika who in the comments section revealed that Kapil did show her the pictures and the baby is adorable. She wrote, “he did &She’s adorable.”

Well, that is great news. Deepika starrrer Chhapaak is set to hit the big screens on January 10, 2020, and the trailer for the same was released recently.

