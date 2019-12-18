Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ wedding was no less than a national affair. While the couple recently celebrated their first anniversary, a report today says that their wedding at the Umaid Bhavan funded the palace for three months and its fascinating. Below are all the deets.

Punnet Chhatwal, a top official from Indian Hotels Company Ltd that operates the Umaid Bhavan palace, spilt beans over this piece of information. The speaker was talking at a conclave stressing on the fact how high profile spenders are important to the industry.

Talking about the same, he said, “That one per cent (of top spenders) helps. Last year, we had Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace and it makes up for the revenue of 3 months. One is enough,” Chhatwal said while speaking at Times Network’s India Economic Conclave here.

According to the reports in Hindustan Times, the total expenditure on the wedding was around $461,000 which included four days of the grand affair.

Nick and Priyanka married each other in a lavish ceremony. Their wedding became the headline of the month and the fairytale arrangements were adored by one and all. For the unversed, their Sangeet night is also been turned into an unscripted series by Amazon Prime video.

Talking about the same, Priyanka said, “We re-watched the video of our sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding,”

Going down the memory lane, Nick said, “The days leading up to our sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend. Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!