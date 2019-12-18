4YearsOfBajiraoMastani: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra’s Fans Celebrate The Masterpiece

Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra is a special film for many reasons. The film reunited Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Ramleela and the trio delivered a masterpiece yet again. Seeing Priyanka on the Hindi screen was a delight as well.

The film completed 4 years today and netizens made sure that they celebrate the Ranveer, Deepika and Priyanka starrer with full zest. Social media was flooded with posts about the film and the hashtag #4YearsOfBajiraoMastani was trending on Twitter as well.

#4YearsOfBajiraoMastani: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra's Fan Celebrate The Masterpiece
From the still of the movie to the powerful dialogues from the movies, netizens discussed everything about the film and praised how good the film was. Appreciating Deepika’s acting, one user wrote, “Remember when Deepika gave us this wonderful performance. This moment was so intense and the facial expressions were very well played. She really gave us a quality scene.
Another user wrote, “A fantastic and classic epic romance by SLB. This epic love story created magic in the cinemas which was appreciated by audiences. Deepika did an amazing job by portraying Mastani in the film Bajirao Mastani! ❤️ #4YearsOfBajiraoMastani “

One user even talked the film was quite different from what we see today. “A film that was said the view of #Mastani. Something very different from the perception of the society. Grandeur. Magnificent. Ultimate. Full of emotions. Backbone, direction and acting. Plus, music, art design, set design, cinematography. #4YearsofBajiraoMastani”

For the uninitiated, Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Bajirao and Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone essayed the roles of his wives. Priyanka portrayed the role of Bajirao’s first wife, Kashibai, whereas, Deepika played the role of his second wife, Mastani.

Bajirao Mastani was an epic period film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie was inspired by a Marathi novel, Rau, written by Nagnath S. Inamdar. It narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa, Bajirao and his second wife, Mastani.

