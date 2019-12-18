4YearsOfBajiraoMastani: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra’s Fans Celebrate The Masterpiece

Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra is a special film for many reasons. The film reunited Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Ramleela and the trio delivered a masterpiece yet again. Seeing Priyanka on the Hindi screen was a delight as well.

The film completed 4 years today and netizens made sure that they celebrate the Ranveer, Deepika and Priyanka starrer with full zest. Social media was flooded with posts about the film and the hashtag #4YearsOfBajiraoMastani was trending on Twitter as well.

From the still of the movie to the powerful dialogues from the movies, netizens discussed everything about the film and praised how good the film was. Appreciating Deepika’s acting, one user wrote, “Remember when Deepika gave us this wonderful performance. This moment was so intense and the facial expressions were very well played. She really gave us a quality scene.

#4YearsOfBajiraoMastani”

Remember when Deepika gave us this wonderful performance. This moment was so intense and the facial expressions were very well played. She really gave us a quality scene. #4YearsOfBajiraoMastani pic.twitter.com/GkkNAYxjZF — sihem.♡ [ Deepika 🍒 ] (@deepisamyo) December 18, 2019

Another user wrote, “A fantastic and classic epic romance by SLB. This epic love story created magic in the cinemas which was appreciated by audiences. Deepika did an amazing job by portraying Mastani in the film Bajirao Mastani! ❤️ #4YearsOfBajiraoMastani “

A fantastic and classic epic romance by SLB. This epic love story created magic in the cinemas which was appreciated by audiences. Deepika did an amazing job by portraying Mastani in the film Bajirao Mastani! ❤️ #4YearsOfBajiraoMastani @deepikapadukone

One user even talked the film was quite different from what we see today. “A film that was said the view of #Mastani. Something very different from the perception of the society. Grandeur. Magnificent. Ultimate. Full of emotions. Backbone, direction and acting. Plus, music, art design, set design, cinematography. #4YearsofBajiraoMastani”

A film that was said the view of #Mastani . Something very different from the perception of the society. Grandeur. Magnificent. Ultimate. Full of emotions. Backbone, direction and acting. Plus, music, art design, set design, cinematography. #4YearsofBajiraoMastani — M U T H U K U M A R (@muthupadukone) December 18, 2019

Check out other tweets here:

Happy #4YearsOfBajiraoMastani❤ @deepikapadukone you stole our hearts as the fearless Warrior Princess 🙌🏽💕 pic.twitter.com/asSJAR6uzw — Deepika Padukone FC #Chhapaak (@DeepikaPFC) December 18, 2019

Its been four years but looks like it was just yesterday !One of the best film with great music, performances, craft… everything was The best. @bhansali_produc thank you for this magnum opus.. @shreyaghoshal #4YearsOfDeewaniMastani #4YearsOfBajiraoMastani . @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/xwwBaWWqVi — Akhil panwar (@ShreyaAkhil) December 18, 2019

The versatile @RanveerOfficial has always delivered fabulous performances, but this performance of Bajirao will be remembered until the end of his career as the role that catapulted him into the hearts of the indian cinema lovers.

He was spectacular. 👍#4YearsOfBajiraoMastani pic.twitter.com/3lD5pvB73M — عایان امجد (@IyanAmjad) December 17, 2019

What else can be said about the ruling queen of hindi cinema @deepikapadukone that hasn't already been written! She was a spectacle all by herself!

She made us laugh, cry, weep, and look at her in awe.

Her eyes were truly the window to Mastani's soul.#4YearsOfBajiraoMastani 🎬 pic.twitter.com/aVc3qcYmQT — عایان امجد (@IyanAmjad) December 17, 2019

The amazing @priyankachopra was her usual magnificent self, nothing else can be expected of her after delivering award winning performances in her career so far.

It's unbelievable how excellent she's at dancing, acting and emoting onscreen!

Keep it up PC.#4YearsOfBajiraoMastani pic.twitter.com/QoOxJLeDBV — عایان امجد (@IyanAmjad) December 17, 2019

For the uninitiated, Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Bajirao and Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone essayed the roles of his wives. Priyanka portrayed the role of Bajirao’s first wife, Kashibai, whereas, Deepika played the role of his second wife, Mastani.

Bajirao Mastani was an epic period film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie was inspired by a Marathi novel, Rau, written by Nagnath S. Inamdar. It narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa, Bajirao and his second wife, Mastani.

