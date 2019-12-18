Dabangg 3 Box Office: Will Salman Khan Starrer Surpass Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju To Become Highest Opening Non-Holiday Opener?

Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the Box Office in less than 2 days and the excitement among the fans is sky-high. While the advance booking has started on limited screens, the fans are leaving no stone unturned to book tickets already.

Dabangg 3 is releasing on Christmas Day week but its opening day falls on non-holiday. For this very reason, Dabangg 3 may not take a bumper opening at the Box Office but it will still record a very good to excellent Day 1 considering the standards of Salman Khan’s films at the Box Office.

Dabangg 3 is the 3rd installment of the hugely admired Dabangg franchise of Salman Khan so there are immense expectations from the film. If not anything more, the film is expected to top the chart of the highest Non-Holiday opening Bollywood films of All Time. Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is the current leader of the chart with an opening day of 34.75 crores and it will be interesting to see if Dabangg 3 can top it.

Let’s have a look at the Top 5 opening films on non-holiday.

Sanju: 34.75 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai: 34.10 crores

Dhoom 3: 33.42 crores

Dangal: 29.19 crores

Race 3: 29.17 crores

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently said his father and famous screenwriter, Salim Khan, never trusted his scripts.

Salman and the team of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 recently shot for The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil asked Salman if he shows his scripts to his father before finalising them. Salman said: “I didn’t narrate him the entire script of Dabangg 3 but I told him half of the script towards the end, and he very much loved it.”

Salman recalled: “I hardly ever shared scripts with him because he never trusted my scripts. Woh bus kehte the pitegi (he would just say that the film will be a flop).”

