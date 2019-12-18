Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan Will Be Chasing These Records Of 2019 & Could Achieve Most Of Them

Dabangg 3 Box Office: The countdown has already begun for Salman Khan’s highly anticipated prequel Dabangg 3 and high hopes are pinned down on it from the box office perspective. While one of the biggest start for the superstar is ensured, it has plenty in platter to chase for.

Let’s take a look at the milestones of 2019, Dabangg 3 will be chasing:

Biggest opening day

Tiger Shroff-Hrithik Roshan starrer War holds the highest opening of the year (also of all time) with an unprecedented total of 53.35 crores. Salman Khan’s Bharat is at the second spot with 42.30 crores, while Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal is at the third with 29.16 crores.

Highest 3-day total (regular weekend)

War tops in this list too with a total of 100.15 crores coming in just 3 days. Bharat holds the second position with 95.50 crores. Prabhas’ Saaho (Hindi) is at the third spot with collections of 79.08 crores.

Highest 7-day total (regular first week)

After taking a blockbuster start, War managed its winning streak by garnering 216.65 crores. Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is rocking at the second spot with 134.42 crores, while Saaho (Hindi) is at the third with a total of 116.03 crores.

Highest lifetime

War is ruling the list with a collection of 318 crores to become highest Bollywood grosser of 2019. Kabir Singh is at the second position with a lifetime of 278.24 crores. Uri: The Surgical Strike is holding the third spot with 244.06 crores, while the lifetime of 209.36 crores makes Bharat stand at fourth position.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!