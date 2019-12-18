Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 5: Continues To Bring Healthy Numbers On Tuesday

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 is riding high thanks to all the appreciation it has got from audiences and critics. Inspired by shocking true crimes against women by juveniles, the film has shocked and gripped the nation with its brilliant storyline. The edge-of-the-seat thriller sees Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women.

Mardaani 2 released in 1600 screens and had a superb hold again on Tuesday as it collected 2.65 crore on reduced weekday ticket rates! The total collections of this riveting thriller is now at 23.65 crore. Mardaani 2’s trending at the box office indicates that the film is set to have a good hold on the remaining weekdays. The film has crossed the first week collections of the first Mardaani [2014] film (22.97 Cr) in just 5 days!

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!