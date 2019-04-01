Box Office Collections: Badla Shows Further Growth On Sunday, Luka Chuppi Crosses 92 Crores

Box Office Collections: As the fourth weekend of Badla came to a close, there was further moolah added to its overall total. On Sunday, the film collected 1.45 crores more and that has propelled the total to 81.79 crores.

The next target for the film is PadMan (81.82 crores) and that should be surpassed today. Post that it would be Veere Di Wedding (83 crores) and that too should be history in a couple of days. The Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer is aiming for bigger milestones with every passing day and it is remarkable that there is continuous audience appreciation too.

Now one waits to see how do the next set of releases turn out for the leading actors. Amitabh Bachchan would next be seen in Jhund while Taapsee Pannu has Saand Ki Aankh coming next.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi has gone past the 92 crore mark. The film collected 0.45 crore* more on Sunday. With this, the overall total for the Laxman Utekar directed film is now 92.07 crores*. The film’s lifetime could now stretch towards the 94-95 crores range in the final run.

Both films are major superhits at the Box Office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

