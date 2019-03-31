Box Office Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Scores His Biggest Solo Grosser With Badla, Luka Chuppi Continues To Collect Moolah

Box Office Updates: Amitabh Bachchan can rejoice. Even after being a part of the industry for 50 years, he has been setting personal records. As the main lead in a film, he had delivered a biggie in the form of Piku back in 2015. The film had netted 80 crore in its lifetime. Now his Badla has managed to surpass this total, what with 1 crore* more coming on Saturday. With that the film’s total now stands at 80.14 crore*. (Planning to watch these movies in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.)

While Piku still had Deepika Padukone as the female lead with Irrfan Khan in a key role as well, Badla has been an out and out Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu show. Moreover, it is far more offbeat when compared to Piku which was largely light hearted. Still, this Sujoy Ghosh directed film has been chugging along.

The film still has steam left and could potentially come close to the 85 crore before the end of current week. Post that it may have some ammunition left to aim for the 90 crore lifetime, though there is Romeo Akbar Walter and then Kalank that would act as speed breakers.

On the other hand Luka Chuppi is inching along as well with 0.34 crore more collected on Saturday. The film has done a bit better when compared to the day before [0.25 crore] and now stands at 91.62 crore. While 92 crore mark would be crossed by tonight, it could well be collecting some more moolah for some more days before Kalank arrives. Soon after, one can expect a digital premium for the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer.

The two youngsters have good traction already with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bareilly Ki Barfi doing well on the digital medium and Luka Chuppi should be a welcome addition for them. Ditto for producer Dinesh Vijan whose Stree was first a Blockbuster on the big screen and since then done very well on the digital medium too.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

