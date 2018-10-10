Box Office Collections: Andhadhun is maintaining very good momentum as its collections are staying on to be quite positive. On Tuesday too, the film collected well what with 3 crore* more coming in. These numbers are again bigger than Friday collections of 2.70 crore which conveys a healthy sign too. With 21.40 crore* in its kitty, the film has already collected as much as one expected the entire first week collections to be.

Andhadhun has been made for urban multiplexes and this is where it is best collecting.

On the other hand Loveyatri is neither collecting in multiplexes nor at the single screens and that reflects in the poor Tuesday where only 80 lakhs* came in. The film is folding up quite quickly as the numbers so far are a mere 8.55 crore*. One wonders if Loveyatri would do any better on satellite and digital space where it would come in next.

As for Andhadhun, it is the kind of film that should find good traction especially in the digital medium when it arrives next since it has a very intelligentsia focused narrative. That should make it popular amongst that segment of audiences.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources