Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s BIZARRE Reply On Sexual Harassment Accusations Will Make You Cringe

Amidst Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta’s controversy, a lot of shocking names have been exposed under the #MeToo movement. The Queen’s director Vikas Bahl, Sanskaari Bapuji Alok Nath, singer Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor and the list goes on. Now, a new name has been introduced to this list. The popular singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been accused by a woman for sexually harassing her 20 years back.

This woman put a light on the incident by posting it on social media. Soon after her post, IndianExpress.com contacted the singer to know his side of the story.

Abhijeet refuted all of it and said that he wasn’t even born during that time. He said, “Somebody told me over the call. I was not born at that time. I have never gone to pubs in my life. You’ll never find me at any page 3 or filmy parties. My name sells. If someone’s benefiting from it, good. Sometimes earning their bread and butter with my name, it’s fine.”

Further he went on to Body shame girls who are coming out and spilling the beans about their dark secrets. He said, “I don’t know against whom should I take action. Why should I give attention to that person? You are giving it importance not me. Most of the people who are coming out right now are dirty, ugly people. Koi mota hai koi patla hai. No one deserves (the attention). Just to grab some attention they are coming out. Most of the fat and ugly girls are blaming and I wasn’t born at that time.”

After this comment, when Times Now contacted the singer, his replies were so lame and stupid. Check out the video below:

LISTEN IN: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who was accused of sexual harassment by a flight attendant has made an unimaginable comment, says that he doesn’t want to give attention to fat and ugly girls, who are now coming out to blame people as an attention seeking tactic pic.twitter.com/asnKrdxyFw — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 10, 2018

Well, after watching the video, we are sure that Abhijeet is taking the #MeToo movement quite lightly.

Day by day, a lot of new names are getting exposed. Finally people are speaking up which is a great thing. Many Bollywood celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Swara Bhasker have come out to show their support for the #MeToo movement.