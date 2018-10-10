Housefull 4: Here’s All The Details About Nana Patekar’s Character In The Movie!

Team Housefull is all set to take audiences on a fun ride with the new installment, Housefull 4. The movie marks the return of Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh with Sajid Khan as a director, who earlier directed Housefull and Housefull 2. It’s fourth installment will also have new faces including Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

Apart from huge cast, most interesting news regarding the movie is inclusion of veteran actor Nana Patekar. Last week, the team of Housefull 4 completed the shooting schedule in Jaisalmer. While the character details of everyone is kept under wraps, details about Nana Patekar’s character is out.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Nana Patekar will be playing the role of a ghazal singer in Housefull 4. It’s a never-seen-before, lovable, comic avatar and a far cry from the usually serious, intense roles that he does. Nana wrapped up the Jaisalmer schedule and then returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

This multi-starrer comedy is said to be released in 3D with tons of VFX. Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan, who was replaced by duo Sajid-Farhad in Housefull 3. Movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is slated to release on Diwali 2019.

Regardless of upcoming projects, Nana Patekar is currently in the headlines due to accusation of sexual harassment made by actress, Tanushree Dutta on him. According to her, incident took place in 2008 during the shoot of Horn Ok Pleassss. While Tanushree registered a police complaint, it is being said that Nana will dictate his side of story through press conference soon.