Box Office Collections: AndhaDhun Has A Good First Week, LoveYatri Flops!

AndhaDhun had a good first week as 28 crore* came in. The opening was expectedly ordinary but the jump over the weekend did the trick for the Sriram Raghavan directed film.

Moreover that wasn’t all as post the weekend the weekdays were fantastic too as collections largely stayed over 3 crore mark. That meant that 28 crore* were collected in the first week and that’s a very positive milestone reached by the film.

The trending so far is quite positive which means that a lifetime of 50 crore is now definitely on the cards. That would mean that the Ayushmann Khurranna film would be collecting more than that the director’s last release Badlapur which had Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

On the other hand LoveYatri has flopped. The film’s first week billing reads a mere 10 crore* which pretty much tells the tale. The numbers are poor by all means especially when one looks at the kind of spend that was made on the film. The second week numbers would hardly be there which means the final lifetime would stay on to be very low. There were no takers for the film from the very first day and content further had its telling on the footfalls that never came.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources