Fryday Movie Review Quicker: Govinda Is Totally In His Elements; Dominates The First Half!

Fryday Movie Review Quicker: After almost an year Govinda is coming back but will it be worth it? It’s the story about Rajiv (Varun Sharma), who’s a struggling ‘water-purifier’ salesman. The other side of this duo is Gagan Kapoor (Govinda) who is a theater actor.

Rajiv struggles at his job and gets an ultimatum from his boss; he gets warned to sell one purifier before the coming Friday else he’ll lose his job. Gagan’s wife goes out of town for a weekend and he calls his girlfriend at his place.

The whole confusion starts when Rajiv, Gagan’s girlfriend and many others come at Gagan’s house at same time on the Friday. Manu Rishi Chadha’s dialogues along with the vintage Govinda are the real winners of the first half. Govinda is totally in his elements and hilariously dominates till now.

Fryday is about that one day in the life of a salesman. That day is Friday. He has a deadline to sell his product. It shows how the Friday gets fried and becomes Fryday.

Presented by Inbox Pictures Pvt Ltd, produced by Sajid Qureshi and co-produced by PVR Pictures, Fryday is directed by Abhishek Dogra and will release on October 12. Stick to this space for full review!