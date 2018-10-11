Helicopter Eela Movie Review Quicker: Kajol Remains The Best Thing Of The First Half!

Helicopter Eela revolves around the concept of Helicopter parenting which means how a parent plays extremely close attentive to their child. The initial hour of the film majorly explores the flashback of Eela’s (Kajol) life and her dream of becoming a singer. Eela along-with her boyfriend writes and composes the songs.

Eela starts with a jingle which is loved by the composer and she gets a chance to sing a remix song. From Anu Malik to Mahesh Bhatt, Eela’s flashback has too many cameos and is unnecessarily stretched. The forced melodrama doesn’t go well and it just adds to the dragging pace. The present scenario has Eela studying in the college of her son (Vivaan).

She has the complaint of how her son isn’t giving her enough time. They lay some ground rules when it comes to college and each one has to follow it.

Helicopter Eela revolves around Kajol as single mother to a son, and someone who aspires to fulfill her dream of completing education and pursuing music.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol’s son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, the movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn’s and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd. The film is slated to release on October 12. Stick to this space for full review!