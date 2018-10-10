Alok Nath Sexual Assault Controversy: Here’s What His Rumoured Ex-Beau Neena Gupta Has To Say About It!

Just yesterday, Writer- Producer Vinta Nanda exposed Mr Sanskaari Bapuji aka Alok Nath of raping her. Soon after this allegation, Bollywood actress Sandhya Mridul too took to her Twitter account and shared her horrifying experience about Alok Nath’s sexual approach towards her. All the stories which are getting exposed are very spine chilling and shocking.

Today, veteran actress Neena Gupta was present at the baby shower event of her upcoming film Badhaai Ho. She was asked to comment on the Alok Nath controversy since they have worked in the past together. Rumours also say it that the duo had dated for a while in the past. So during the event, Neena was asked to share experience of working (if any) she had encountered with Alok Nath, to which she said that she don’t have to say anything about it. She said, “Why should I say anything about it. Right now, I’m happy about Badhaai Ho. After many years, I’m getting this happiness, don’t spoil it. Let me enjoy it. (Smiles).”

When the other star cast of the film was asked about the on-going #MeToo movement, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra refuse to comment on the same.