NTR Biopic: Here’s All About Rakul Preet’s Prep To Play Legend Sridevi!

Rakul Preet is excited and nervous about the opportunity to play Sridevi’s character in the upcoming NTR biopic. The actress is anxious to see how the role and the film will turn out.

She shares, “This is going to be the most challenging character I’ve played so far because Srideviji is a legend. She was and is still loved by millions.

I have been a big fan and recreating the diva on screen for the first time is a big responsibility. I hope I can do justice to it. The makers have full faith in me and I hope I can live up to it.”

Talking about her prep for the coveted part she says, “Unfortunately, I never met Sridevi, but I am going to be watching a few of her films as suggested by the makers, to get the body language right. I will be working on my role and the look in the film. There will be a series of look tests to get it right.

I will also try to meet people associated with her to know more about her. On the whole, I am really excited about the project and I know all eyes will be on me because for the first time someone is going to play Sridevi ji in a film. I was really excited when I heard the part and the role has shaped up really well. I am going to do extensive homework before I start shooting for the film.”