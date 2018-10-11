Box Office Predictions Of Helicopter Eela, Tumbbad, FryDay & Jalebi!

Box Office Predictions: Four films belonging to distinct genres release this Friday – Helicopter Eela, Tumbbad, FryDay, Jalebi.

Helicopter Eela is the biggest of them all in terms of cast and budget, what with Kajol’s presence in there. The surprise element is said to be Riddhi Sen who is a national award winning actor. Director Pradeep Sarkar had last given Mardaani with Rani Mukherjee and now he is bringing a heartwarming tale with loads of humour in there. The film has been made on a mid-budget and hence even a 2-3 crores opening day would be a fair start for Friday.

Tumbbad has been seeing some good noise around it for last few days especially, what with quite a few celebrities and industry insiders endorsing it. With names like Aanand L. Rai and Eros getting associated with it, the film has found added traction. The horror film doesn’t have a starcast per se but should find an audience basis genre since the content is being appreciated. It should open in the range of 50 lakhs to 1 crores.

FryDay is a Govinda and Varun Sharma film and has a decent promo going for it due to its humour quotient. A couple of songs have turned out to be catchy as well. Surprisingly the promotion has been ordinary with not much noise been made around the film even though director Abhishek Dogra is promising good laughs. For now, a start in the range of 1-2 crores seems possible.

As for Jalebi, even though it comes from the house of Bhatts, the promotion has just not been there. It has perhaps one of the weakest pre-release buzz that a Vishesh Films offering has seen. Yet again, one looks at a start of 50 lakhs to 1 crores at best for the film.