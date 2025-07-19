Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has stormed the nation with its spectacular opening at the Indian box office. While it was expected to open big, no one thought it would exceed the 20 crore mark on day 1. With such an epic start, the film created history for Bollywood with the biggest opening among romantic films. However, it stayed far behind the biggest romantic opener of Indian cinema, which featured Prabhas. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Clocks the biggest opening for a Bollywood romantic film

Riding high on solid pre-release buzz, the latest Bollywood romantic drama stunned everyone with its mind-blowing start. As per the official figures, it raked in an unbelievable 21.25 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, it surpassed Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s 19.45 crores to clock the biggest opening among Bollywood’s romantic films.

Radhe Shyam unfazed by Saiyaara’s box office storm

Surpassing a mighty film like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a huge achievement for Saiyaara, and it’s all set to break several records in the upcoming days. However, when it comes to the biggest romantic opener of Indian cinema, the Ahaad Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is far behind the topper, Radhe Shyam.

Yes, Radhe Shyam is the biggest romantic opener in Indian cinema, with a solid 43.1 crore net. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the period romantic drama had low pre-release buzz compared to other Prabhas films, but it still managed to earn over 40 crores on its opening day.

If a comparison is made, Saiyaara lagged behind Radhe Shyam by 21.85 crores. Calculated further, the latest Bollywood release earned 50.69% less collection than Radhe Shyam.

More about Radhe Shyam

Though Radhe Shyam clocked the biggest opening for a romantic film in Indian cinema, its start failed to match Prabhas’ standards. In the long run, the romantic magnum opus failed at the Indian box office by earning just 104.38 crore net. It’s one of the biggest disasters for Prabhas.

