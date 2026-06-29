Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity North America Box Office: Opening Weekend(Photo Credit –YouTube)



Anime movies have been performing well at the box office in North America. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity’s first three episodes were released in theaters in North America, and over its five-day-long weekend, the anime movie has stunned everyone with its numbers across fewer than 1k theaters. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, anime has become a solid performer in the region over the past few years, with several anime movies finding success through limited engagements. This Bleach movie continues that trend, highlighting the strength of one of Japan’s most popular shonen franchises. It has performed well even though the series will be aired in July itself.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity’s impressive debut at the North American box office

According to Luiz Fernando’s latest data, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity collected solid numbers on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. The first three episodes of the show’s final season was released across 943 theaters only in North America. It resulted in an impressive per-theater average of approximately $3.5k. Despite being a limited release, the anime event collected an estimated $3.3 million during its 4-day opening, including around $2.2 million over the traditional three-day debut in North America.

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The opening weekend is more remarkable because these episodes are scheduled to arrive on streaming at no additional cost in less than a month. The theatrical earnings underline the franchise’s dedicated fan base and highlight the growing appetite for premium anime events in theaters.

With the final season set to conclude one of anime‘s most-loved stories, the strong theatrical launch suggests that Bleach’s legacy remains as powerful as ever, even years after it first captured viewers worldwide. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity, the last season, will begin airing in July.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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