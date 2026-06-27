Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity North America Box Office(Photo Credit –YouTube)



Popular Japanese anime Bleach is coming to an end, and the final season, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War – The Calamity, is all set to air soon. The first few episodes of the final season had a limited theatrical release at North American box offices. It opened on Thursday with strong numbers. Scroll below for the numbers.

The theatrical release marks the beginning of the final chapter of one of anime’s most celebrated franchises. Rather than opting for a traditional feature-film release, the creators chose to give fans an early opportunity to experience the opening episodes on the big screen before the season officially premieres.

How much has it earned at the North American box office on its opening day?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity was released in North America on Thursday via Fathom. It collected a solid $1.1 million on its opening day on Thursday. It will be in theaters until Monday, and it is a 5-day theatrical event at the North American box office. The special event screens the first three episodes of the anime’s highly anticipated final season. The opening day sum includes preview screenings through Fathom Entertainment.

What does this mean for the anime movie?

This $1.1 million opening-day gross is an encouraging result for a limited anime event, highlighting the enduring popularity of Bleach more than two decades after its debut. Its strong launch also reinforces the growing appetite for anime releases on the big screen, with fans increasingly turning out for special theatrical events ahead of streaming and TV premieres. Last year, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had an outstanding run at the box office and became the all-time highest-grossing anime movie in North America.

Directed by Hikaru Murata and Tomohisa Taguchi, the film follows a clash between Soul Reapers and Quincies in a final battle as Yhwach breaches the Royal Palace. When the Soul King falls, reality begins collapsing. Former enemies unite to storm the transformed palace and face a threat to all existence. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity anime series will be released in July.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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