What a fantastic run Arjun Sarja’s Blast has enjoyed at the box office. It is close to completing a month in theatres, but continues to add moolah. The martial arts thriller will likely wrap up as the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed day 28 report!

How much has Blast earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Blast added another 19 lakh to its kitty on day 28. Absence of a significant release, backed by positive reviews has helped Subhash K Raj’s directorial add consistent footfalls to the ticket windows. Not to forget, it was still battling against Karuppu and Parimala And Co.

The total earnings at the Indian box office stand at 52.31 crore net after 28 days. Made on a budget of only 18 crore, it has gained the super-hit verdict, registering profits of over 190%.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Week 1: 25.78 crore (8 days)

Week 2: 14.66 crore

Week 3: 9.51 crore

Day 23: 48 lakh

Day 24: 54 lakh

Day 25: 74 lakh

Day 26: 20 lakh

Day 27: 21 lakh

Day 28: 19 lakh

Total: 52.31 crore

4th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Blast has accumulated 76.12 crore gross. This includes 14.40 crore gross it earned at the overseas box office. It recently surpassed Youth to become the 4th highest Tamil grosser of 2026. Climbing up the ladder may no longer be possible as Thaai Kizhavi owns the third spot with 84.05 crore earnings. The gap is marginal and it is in the last leg of its theatrical journey.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 worldwide (gross earnings):

Karuppu: 314.7 crore Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 84.05 crore Blast: 76.12 crore Youth: 73.38 crore Love Insurance Kompany: 61.92 crore Kara: 54.82 crore With Love: 39.74 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 38.75 crore Parimala And Co: 14.37 crore

Blast Box Office Day 28 Summary

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 52.31 crore

ROI: 34.31 crore

ROI%: 190.61%

India gross: 61.72 crore

Overseas gross: 14.40 crore

Worldwide gross: 76.12 crore

Verdict: Super-Hit

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