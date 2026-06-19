Arjun, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan starrer Blast has completed three weeks at the box office. Despite competition, it continues its super-hit run, adding over 177% profits already in the kitty. Check out the latest collection against the budget after 22 days.
Only 35% drop in the third week!
According to Sacnilk, Blast earned 75 lakh on day 22. It remained on similar lines as the 74 lakh collected on the previous day. Subhash K Raj’s directorial continues to be the go-to choice of the audience, driving impressive footfalls even in its third week.
Compared to the second week of 14.66 crore, it witnessed only 35% drop, bringing in 9.51 crore in the third week. The cumulative total in India has reached 49.95 crore net. Arjun Sarja’s martial arts thriller is made on a reported budget of 18 crore. It has registered impressive returns of 31.95 crore in 22 days. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 177.5%. It is a super-hit!
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):
- Week 1: 25.78 crore (8 days)
- Week 2: 14.66 crore
- Week 3: 9.51 crore
Total: 49.95 crore
Battle against Parasakthi continues!
John Kokken, Vivek Prasanna, Arjun Chidambaram, Dileepan and Pawan co-starrer is currently the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. During the fourth weekend, it will aim to beat Parasakthi (52.46 crore) and steal the fourth spot.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (India net collection):
- Karuppu: 197.36 crore
- Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore
- Youth: 52.53 crore
- Parasakthi: 52.46 crore
- Blast: 49.95 crore (22 days)
- LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore
- Kara: 37.56 crore
- With Love: 30.72 crore
- Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore
- Mankatha re-release: 12.33 crore
Blast Box Office Day 22 Summary
- Budget: 18 crore
- India net: 49.95 crore
- ROI: 177.5%
- India gross: 58.94 crore
- Overseas gross: 14.05 crore
- Worldwide gross: 72.99 crore
- Verdict: Hit
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