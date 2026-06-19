Arjun, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan starrer Blast has completed three weeks at the box office. Despite competition, it continues its super-hit run, adding over 177% profits already in the kitty. Check out the latest collection against the budget after 22 days.

Only 35% drop in the third week!

According to Sacnilk, Blast earned 75 lakh on day 22. It remained on similar lines as the 74 lakh collected on the previous day. Subhash K Raj’s directorial continues to be the go-to choice of the audience, driving impressive footfalls even in its third week.

Compared to the second week of 14.66 crore, it witnessed only 35% drop, bringing in 9.51 crore in the third week. The cumulative total in India has reached 49.95 crore net. Arjun Sarja’s martial arts thriller is made on a reported budget of 18 crore. It has registered impressive returns of 31.95 crore in 22 days. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 177.5%. It is a super-hit!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Week 1: 25.78 crore (8 days)

Week 2: 14.66 crore

Week 3: 9.51 crore

Total: 49.95 crore

Battle against Parasakthi continues!

John Kokken, Vivek Prasanna, Arjun Chidambaram, Dileepan and Pawan co-starrer is currently the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. During the fourth weekend, it will aim to beat Parasakthi (52.46 crore) and steal the fourth spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (India net collection):

Karuppu: 197.36 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore Blast: 49.95 crore (22 days) LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore Kara: 37.56 crore With Love: 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore Mankatha re-release: 12.33 crore

Blast Box Office Day 22 Summary

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 49.95 crore

ROI: 177.5%

India gross: 58.94 crore

Overseas gross: 14.05 crore

Worldwide gross: 72.99 crore

Verdict: Hit

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