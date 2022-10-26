In its six-day run so far, Black Adam – which had released on Thursday – has crossed the 30 crores mark. The film opened well and then the good part is that it has sustained too on a day-by-day basis. Yesterday, it had competition from Bollywood biggies Ram Setu as well as Thank God, and still, it managed to not just stay stable but also do better than the day before. As good as 5 crores* came for the film and that’s impressive indeed.

Currently, the film stands at 32.50 crores* and even a reasonable hold today will ensure that it goes past the lifetime number of Top Gun: Maverick in India. The Tom Cruise starrer had collected 35 crores over an eight-week window and Black Adam would be able to surpass that in less than eight days. It yet again goes on to show that superhero films have a good market in India and while Marvel has pretty much established itself quite well out here, even DC is making inroads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this year, The Batman too had collected 48.10 crores in its lifetime run and realistically speaking, this would be the target for Black Adam to surpass. In fact, if it managed to do that then it would indeed be a big deal since as a superhero, Batman is still reasonably popular (though nowhere as close to, say, a Spider-Man).

Still, for a new superhero, Black Adam to come and aim for that half-century mark is indeed a game well played, especially in the current times when not more than 10% of films are even managing to recover money theatrically.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ram Setu Box Office: Finds A Place Amongst Akshay Kumar’s Top-10 Openers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram