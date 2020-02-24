Bhoot Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Looks Forward To A Fair 1st Weekend

Bhoot Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s first horror film Bhoot: Part 1 – The Haunted Ship took a fair start at the Box Office on Friday. The film faced heat from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which released on the same day but was helped by Shivratri holiday.

However, the word of mouth was not that encouraging and hence the film couldn’t show big jumps in the weekend. After an opening of 5.10 crores, the film raked 5.52 crores on Saturday taking the 2-day total to 10.62 crores.

Now as per early trends, Bhoot has collected 5.75-6.25 crores on Sunday which is not good, not bad kind of number. The weekend total of the film is in 16.37-16.87 crores range which is fair.

The film should now hold rock steady in weekdays but going by the trends it looks like the collections can show a drop on Monday. The first week business of the film should be 25 crores at least so that it can hope for some business in 2nd week too.

Alongside Vicky, Bhoot is a first horror film for even Dharma Productions which had announced it as a franchise. The film is carrying a huge responsibility on its shoulders here because it has to be a success so that the makers look good while they take the franchise forward.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!