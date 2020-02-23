Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 2: Grows On Saturday!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: It held well on Saturday as 11.08 crores came in. The film had collected 9.55 crores on the occasion of Mahashivratri and due to this there was some boost in collections. As a result, the need of the hour was for the Saturday numbers to come as close to that on Friday as possible. This is what happened as well and in fact there was some growth too. As a result there is stability that has been shown by the Aanand L. Rai production.

So far, the film has collected 20.63 crores and as long as there is some jump in numbers today, it would be good enough for the film. In the recent past, Ayushmann Khurranna starrers have consistently gone past the 40 crores mark over the opening weekend, as evidenced in Bala [43.95 crores] and Dream Girl [44.57 crores]. Even Badhaai Ho had collected 32 crores in its first three days. Though a 40 crores weekend is out of question for the film, the first target for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan would be to cross the Badhaai Ho numbers at the least.

Given the risky subject that the Hitesh Kewalya directed film is exploring, and the fact that it hasn’t quite seen a universal response going for it, it would be a decent enough achievement.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

