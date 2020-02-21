Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship: Vicky Kaushal Reveals Why He Resumed The Shoot Despite 13 Stitches On His Face

Vicky Kaushal has stepped into the horror genre with an out and out horror film, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. The fact that Kaushal met with a deadly accident on the sets of the film when a huge door fell on him is no secret. But what most people do not is that Kaushal received 13 stitches on his face and adding on to it Vicky had to resume shooting immediately.

Opening up on his ordeal, Vicky shares a glimpse into what went wrong and how he had to be rushed to the hospital to get as many as 13 stitches on his face to stop the blood from gushing out! The Uri actor also revealed that he had to resume shooting immediately after receiving the stitches because the team did not have permission to shoot at the location later.

Speaking to ETimes, Kaushal said, “There was an accident on set where a door fell on my face and I had some 13 stitches on my cheeks. So, we were shooting in Alang, Gujarat which is a ship breaking yard. The hospital over there was an hour and a half drive away. We were shooting on the upper deck of the ship which is like 10 floors above sea level and when I say 10 floors, it means climbing 10 floors through stairs as ships don’t have a lift. So, I got hurt on the top floor and it was a gush of blood coming out.”

Further opening up about hiding the scar on his face and shooting in such pain, Vicky said, “I knew that it was quite a pain to get the permission of a ship because when we are shooting they cannot work on that ship for a day and to park a ship for even 1 day it costs them crores. If we canceled the shoot, it would have been a huge loss of money. And, we didn’t know when we’ll get the permission to shoot next time and just for like 2 days of shoot, we couldn’t delay the shoot for 4-5 months. So, if you can do it then you might as well just push it and do it.”

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship is based on a true story of an abandoned ship that came ashore the Juhu Beach of Mumbai. The film which also features Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo.

Bhoot, that released today has clashed with Ayushamnn Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and has opened to mixed response from the audiences and critics alike.

