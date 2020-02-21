Bhoot Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: ‘The Ayushmann Khurrana’ Effect Hits!

Bhoot Box Office: Post a blockbuster war drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike last year, Vicky Kaushal is back on the big screens and the expectations are sky high. The project lies on his shoulder and the pre-release buzz too has been decent. Horror being one of the intriguing genres for Indian audiences, will Bhoot open big? Here’s what the morning occupancy has to suggest.

Alike, Uri: The Surgical Strike which started slow but went onto garner footfalls till 2-months from release, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship too majorly relies on word of mouth. The critic reviews have been mixed plus there’s a tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which deals with another super intriguing subject.

As per the trends flowing in, Bhoot has witnessed morning occupancy in the range of 13-15%, which is decent but expectations remain at par. With the Mahashivratri holiday, the footfalls should have been better, but hopefully the trends will witness an upward growth during the evening shows.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal feels he is somehow connected to Ayushmann Khurrana.

“I think Ayushmann and I are connected somewhere. We were together on ‘Koffee With Karan’ and we have hosted an awards show together as well. After that, we shared the National Award (Best Actor) and now, our films are releasing on the same day!” said Vicky, while interacting with the media at a promotional event for Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship along with film’s director Bhanu Pratap Singh.

About the clash, Vicky added: “It is impractical that you will get a solo release because we make a lot more film than the Fridays that we have, so clashes (of films) are bound to happen.”

Meanwhile, Bhoot also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role.

