Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now competing with the best of best of 2022 as it is next only to The Kashmir Files after completing one week at the box office. In the process, it has comfortably edged past Gangubai Kathiawadi by a distance which had a very good first week too and then had stayed consistent to almost do double the numbers in its lifetime. In fact Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 must be hoping that it follows the same route because if it ends up doubling its first week numbers then it would comfortably go past 175 crores mark, which would be excellent.

This is how the first week numbers of the Bollywood releases of 2022 look like:

The Kashmir Files – 97.30 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 92.05 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 68.93 crores

Bachchhan Paandey – 47.98 crores

Heropanti 2 – 25 crores

Runway 34 – 22.25 crores

Radhe Shyam [Hindi] – 18.20 crores

Jersey – 17.20 crores

Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 16.50 crores

Attack – Part 1 – 14.08 crores

As can be seen, there are only three films which actually managed to score over the 50 crores mark in their first week. The Kashmir Files was in a different kind of league altogether as after a start of 3.55 crores, it just went into a different plain from the second day onwards. That is what allowed it to almost hit a century at the close of first week. In fact such was the kind of trajectory that the film followed that it would be practically impossible for any other film to tart at similar levels and then go where it eventually went.

However, what matters for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is to follow a normal trajectory in weeks to follow, and in the process go on to earn a blockbuster status, were it to go past the 175 crores mark. The start was there, the momentum gained, the consolidation done and from here it needs to ensure that it manages to hold on to its own even with Anek, Top Gun: Maverick, Prithviraj, Major, Vikram and Jurassic World Dominion to follow.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

