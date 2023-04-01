Bholaa Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn Starrer Brings In Surprise, Shows A Jump Of 55-60% From Friday!

One has to accept that the box office of movies is pretty unpredictable today. The latest case is of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, which underperformed on day 2 but has picked up surprisingly well on day 3. In fact, the film is showing a massive jump of 55-60% from Friday. Keep reading to know where Saturday’s collection is heading!

Bholaa released on the occasion of Ram Navami and earned 18.60 crores in the first 2 days. The advance booking was not up to the mark today, but the film is performing better than expected in the on-spot bookings and has given itself a chance in the box office journey.

With 7.40 crores coming in yesterday, the need of the hour was to hit the double-digit score but Bholaa has surprised everyone by scoring its biggest day, better than opening day’s 11.20 crores. Yes, you read that right! Amid the ongoing IPL season, the Ajay Devgn starrer is covering the ground, all thanks to a big jump in the afternoon and evening shows.

As per early trends flowing in, Bholaa is earning in the range of 11.50-12 crores on day 3. Depending on the night shows, the final collection might exceed the 12 crore mark. Considering the above range, the film is earning 30.10-30.60 crores at the Indian box office in the first 3 days.

Now, with such an impressive jump, one expects Bholaa to rise on Sunday and pack a healthy weekend number on board. We just hope that the film surprises us yet again by showing a massive jump. Are 14 or 15 crores on board for day 4? Well, let’s wait and watch!

