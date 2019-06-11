Bharat Box Office: The Film Becomes 2nd Highest Grosser Of 2019 After Surpassing Kesari & Total Dhamaal

With its 6th-day run coming to an end, Bharat has managed to break the lifetime record of yet another biggie i.e Akshay Kumar’s Kesari which also happens to be the highest grosser of his career.

The 2019 Hit film did a lifetime business of 153 crores nett and Bharat has already touched 160 crores mark. The Eid 2019 film has also surpassed the lifetime business of multi-starrer comedy film Total Dhamaal (154.30 crores) to become 2nd highest grosser of 2019. Bharat is now only behind Uri: The Surgical Strike which released earlier this year and collected 244.06 crores nett. For the next some days, Bharat will be chasing the target of Uri and if it manages to do so, it will dominate the 2019 chart until the next biggie arrives.

Even though the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film has started slowing down, it will continue to break some big records i.e. Baaghi 2 (165 crores), Race 3 (169 crores), Bang Bang (181.03 crores), Bajirao Mastani (184 crores), 2.0 (188 crores) and others in upcoming days.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar brings Salman and Katrina together for the 6th time except of cameos. Apart from Bharat, they have earlier worked together in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film talks about a man and a nation’s journey together as he works to keep his promise with the father. Jackie Shroff played the role of Salman’s father in the film which also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in important roles.

