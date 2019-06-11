Bharat Box Office Day 7 Advance Booking: Crucial Days Ahead!

Bharat Box Office Day 7 Advance Booking: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Bharat witnessed a smashing opening at the Box Office with collections of 42.30 crores. Not only has it been breaking some huge records over its glorious run, but the pace also has been going well till now.

Talking about the advance bookings for the day, let’s check out the major cities to see what the trends suggest.

Mumbai

With the start of the weekdays, it was expected that the movie will witness some drop. But the trends with each passing day seem to be lowering as only 5% shows are filling fast in the city.

Delhi- NCR

The bookings in this region are far better compared to other major centres. With 10-15% shows in oranges (filling fast), this one seems to be a major ray of hope for tomorrow’s collections to maintain its pace.

Bengaluru

As is the case in most cities, Bengaluru is undergoing a deciding point too for the movie. As of now, only 5% shows have been booked.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad being one of the major centres and a target area, the expectations where much higher but only 5% shows at the ticket windows have been booked yet.

Pune, Kolkata & Chennai

Pune & Chennai both are dull too with hardly any shows booked in both the cities. Hopefully, spot bookings will change the verdict in these areas as far as numbers for today are concerned.

Kolkata on the other hand, is still better with 5-10% shows filling fast.

Bharat, also starring Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, released on June 5, 2019.

