Bharat Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat hit the theatres on June 5, 2019 and since then it’s been getting mixed response from the audiences. Considering Salman’s loyal fan base, the box office numbers are doing the talk.

Till date, the film has collected a whopping amount of 150.10 crores at the box office. The film enjoyed 5 day extended weekend which helped the film to surpass other biggies.

Now, talking about the early trends of day 6, the film has collected in the range of 10—11 crores and if this turns out to be true, then the film would stand in the range of 160.10— 161.10 crores. With these numbers, Bharat has managed to hang on and it will be really important for the film to remain rock steady in upcoming few days. Meanwhile, there’s no big release next week and Bharat has a good advantage of performing well at the box office.

Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India’s post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

The film is an Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar which released on June 5 this year.

