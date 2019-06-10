Bharat Box Office: Enters Salman Khan’s Highest Grossing List Of All Time; Crosses Dabangg & One More Film

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Bharat has done really well in the first extended weekend as it has edged past the 150 crores mark. The film earned 42.30 crores net on its first day and ended the weekend at a total of 150.10 crores nett.

Bharat has now entered the list of Top 10 Grosser list of Salman Khan as it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Dabangg (138.88 crores) and Bodyguard (142.00 crores).

It has just been 5 days since the release of Bharat and the film is already the 9th highest grosser of Salman Khan. In the upcoming few days, it will be challenging the lifetime business of films like Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores), Race 3 (169 crores) and Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores).

Looking at the current trends, the film is certain to cross 200 crores mark and with this, it will become Salman’s 6th film to achieve the milestone. However, the real challenge will be to go beyond at least 250 crores mark and score as much as possible from there.

Check out the Top 10 Grossers of Salman Khan:

Next few days are extremely crucial for the film as they will decide if Bharat stands a chance of surpassing the big records or not.

Bharat which is the remake of Korean film Ode To My Father talks about the journey of a nation and a man together as he sets on to fulfill his promise with his father. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan have come together for this film after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film also marks the comeback of Ali and Katrina after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and TZH.

