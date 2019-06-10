Bharat Box Office Day 6 Advance Booking: And It’s A Huge Drop!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s latest film Bharat did really well at the Box Office in its first weekend. The film was affected by not-so-good word of mouth and cricket match on Sunday but still brought a smile on the faces of producers, distributors and exhibitors.

Starting from 42.30 crores on Wednesday, the film reached close to 150 crores by the end of the first extended weekend. Now, the film is finally out of the weekend and it will have no-holiday benefit going forward.

The collections have shown a significant drop today i.e. Monday as the occupancies are much lower compared to any previous day. Let’s have a look at how some of the major cities are performing today:

Mumbai

There are hardly 5% shows in Mumbai running successfully on Monday. The occupancies have come down by a great margin and even though there will be a jump in evening shows, the final collections will be affected.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi is better than Mumbai but just 10-15% shows are showing good occupancies or filling fast. The film needs to show a considerable jump in the evening.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is somewhere between Mumbai & Delhi as it has just 10% ‘Oranges’ (filling fast shows). A strong pickup is the need of the hour.

Hyderabad

The city was performing really well and in fact, was one of the bests for Bharat till Sunday. But there’s a big drop in the occupancies today as there are not even 10% shows with healthy occupancies.

Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai & Pune

These 4 cities are even poor today as they have hardly 5% shows running successfully for the day.

Bharat desperately needs a huge jump in the afternoon, evening and night shows to consolidate its Monday business.

