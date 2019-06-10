CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone Is Playing Ranveer Singh’s Wife In ’83; Actress Reveals Details

Since last few weeks, rumours of Deepika Padukone playing Ranveer Singh’s wife in ‘83 were doing rounds. Finally, there has been an official confirmation given by her. Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev which is played by Ranveer Singh. And this will be the first time when they will be playing husband-wife on-screen after their wedding.

Interestingly, Deepika is not just playing the character of Romi but has also come on-board as the co-producer of the movie. Talking about the film, she told Bombay Times, “I am so glad that Kabir came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago, when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhappak and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.”

When Deepika was asked about the dynamics between the two actors since this will be the first time they’ll be playing characters of husband and wife, she said “When you are in the business of movies, you are playing a character. Of course, all of this is yet to play out, but at the end of the day, you are essaying a role, and at that point, you are not thinking whether your co-actor is your husband, brother or someone you know closely. All you try to do is, be honest in that moment. The personal equation doesn’t spill over into the workspace. I can’t think of anyone else who could do justice to the role (of Kapil Dev), but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part. This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film..”

When asked about playing the role of Romi, Kapil’s wife she further told Bombay Times, “There isn’t a lot of material available on her. I have met her a few times, including our wedding reception, and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film. I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better.”

We can’t wait to see the duo back on big screen together!

