Bharat Box Office Day 5: Does Very Well In Extended 5 Day Weekend, Set To Enter 200 Crore Club Soon

Bharat Box Office Day 5: In its extended five day weekend, Bharat has done well for itself. The film currently stands at 150.10 crores, what with 27.90 crores more coming on Sunday. Of course, the film could well have been a bit bigger if not for the India-Australia match which took away some chunk of audiences from the afternoon and evening shows. If not for that, a couple of crores could well have been added to the total so far.

The film hasn’t quite reached the enormous levels of Wednesday numbers of 42.30 crores. That was anyways out of reach but then it would have been good had at least Sunday come close to the 35 crores mark. However, the fact also remains that the numbers haven’t taken a steep fall and instead stayed consistent as per the day of the week, hence giving good indications that the weekdays would be reasonably stable now.

What is also interesting is to note that the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has now gone past the lifetime collections of Gully Boy [140 crores] in five days flat. In fact more records are set to be broken in days to come as lifetime collections of Kesari and Total Dhamaal would be crossed as well today.

The film has done much better than what some of the reviews as well as reports of audience word of mouth had suggested, and is now a bonafide Hit in the offering. Soon enough, it would also be celebrating its entry into the 200 Crore Club.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

