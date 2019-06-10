Kahaani Mein Twist – Kartik Aaryan To Star In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Bhool Bhualaiyaa [2007] stays on to be one of the most loved and remembered films of Akshay Kumar even though it has been more than a decade since it hit the screens. Remake of Rajinikanth starrer Chandramukhi, the film was a major hit back then. No wonder, a sequel of the film is being planned and has been aptly titled Bhool Bhualaiyaa 2. All eyes though are on who would be featuring as a main lead this time around, and the name that has emerged is that of Kartik Aaryan.

“That’s correct,” informs our source, “Kartik has been approached for the film as well and the talks are in the final stages. It is a matter of time before a formal announcement comes in.”

Now this indeed brings on ‘kahaani mein twist’ as recently there were some other names that started making rounds.

Ayushmann Khurranna, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao are said to have been considered for Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This is interesting since each of these three men has delivered a major success in the recent times. Ayushmann comes with four back to back successes behind him, the last being Badhaai Ho. He has a huge line up ahead with five more films in the pipeline. Vicky Kaushal is the star of the biggest Hindi grosser of 2019 so far, Uri: The Surgical Strike. On the other hand Rajkummar Rao comes with the Blockbuster Stree behind him.

“However, it is Kartik who has, in all likelihood, made the cut,” our source adds, “With the super success of Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety behind him, he is hot favorite amongst the youngsters. Director Farhad Samji has some very interesting plans for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in order to cater to the youth and family audiences. Kartik’s appeal in this segment really helps.”

Moreover, the fact also remains that the music of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was hugely popular with Akshay Kumar grooving to the tune of ‘Hare Krishna Hare Raam’. In fact he also supported Kartik Aaryan when his song ‘Poster Lagwa Do‘ from Aflatoon made a place in the youngster’s Luka Chuppi.

Now with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming in, one waits to see if the Akshay Kumar-Kartik Aaryan connect continues in the sequel as well with the superstar’s blessings for the newest heartthrob.

