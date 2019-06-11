Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon & Others Amongst Busiest Actresses In Bollywood

These are the stars and the superstars who are keeping the Box Office ringing when it comes to Bollywood films.

Here is presenting the 11 actresses who have maximum number of films on their plate:

Alia Bhatt [Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR, Inshallah, Takht]

She could well have consolidated her claim as the numero uno actress had it not been for the debacle of Kalank. Nonetheless, Alia Bhatt is now looking ahead with as many as four major releases in 2019. Though Brahmastra [sci-fi drama] has been moved ahead, Sadak 2 [romantic drama] is on social. She also has an interesting role to play in RRR [drama] though all eyes would be on her romantic drama [Inshallah]. She would also be beginning the shoot of Karan Johar’s epic historical drama Takht.

Katrina Kaif [Bharat, Sooryavanshi]

Last year she was seen opposite Aamir Khan [Thugs of Hindostan] and Shah Rukh Khan [Zero] but unfortunately the films didn’t work. Turnaround has been seen though with Bharat emerging as a success and Sooryavanshi set to be a major biggie of 2020. With Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar as her co-stars in these two films, Katrina Kaif is indeed striking big.

Kangana Ranaut [Mental Hai Kya, Panga]

Earlier this year, Kangana Ranaut delivered a success in Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. Now her Mental Hai Kya is already in news and the comedy is slated to release in a few weeks from now. She has also shot for a major part of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga which would be hitting the screens early next year. In the middle of this all, she is expected to start another film.

Taapsee Pannu [Game Over, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, Anubhav Sinha’s next]

For the last couple of years, Taapsee Pannu has been wrapping up films at a rapid pace. Soorma, Manmarziyaan, Mulk and Dil Junglee released last year and this year she would be seen in tri-lingual Game Over [dramatic thriller], Mission Mangal [space mission drama] and Saand Ki Aankh [sports drama]. This isn’t all as she would also begin shoot of Anubhav Sinha’s next.

Shraddha Kapoor [Chhichhore, Saaho, Street Dancer 3D]

After delivering a Blockbuster success in Stree, Shraddha Kapoor would be seen in as many as three films this year. Chhichhore [light hearted drama] brings her on screen with Sushant Singh Rajput while action thriller Saaho is much awaited as Prabhas returns after Baahubali series. Meanwhile, all eyes are on her Remo D’Souza-Varun Dhawan dance film, Street Dancer 3D.

Kriti Sanon [Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Panipat]

With twin successes of Luka Chuppi and Bareilly Ki Barfi behind her, Kriti Sanon has as many as three more films lined up for her before the close of year. First to arrive would be her romcom Arjun Patiala where she has Diljit Dosanjh for company. Then there is an out and out comedy with a reincarnation theme to it, Housefull 4. The year would close with war drama Panipat.

Kriti Kharbanda [Housefull 4, Pagalpanti, Chehre]

Another Kriti who is finding good attention for herself is Kriti Kharbanda. Though a big success awaits her, the wait is set to end with Housefull 4, a multi-starrer affair. She is the leading lady of Anees Bazmee’s comedy Pagalpanti which would be releasing before the year end. Meanwhile she has also just signed Chehre where she has Big B and Emraan Hashmi for company.

Bhumi Pednekar [Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni aur Woh, Bala]

Though her Sonchiriya proved to be a washout, Bhumi Pednekar is looking at better times ahead with three major films up for release. First to arrive would be Saand Ki Aankh, a sports drama, where she plays an aged woman. Then there is a romcom Pati Patni aur Woh. All eyes would also be on Bala where she reunites with Ayushmann Khurranna after two successes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan [Good News, Angrezi Medium]

Amongst the experienced actresses who are still calling the shots at their will, there is Kareena Kapoor Khan who delivered a major success in Veere Di Wedding last year. Well, after ‘wedding’, there is Good News awaiting her which releases before the close of year. Meanwhile, she would soon be beginning shoot for Angrezi Medium which has Irrfan Khan returning to films.

Sara Ali Khan [Imtiaz Ali’s next with Kartik Aaryan, Coolie No. 1]

As for the new entrants, Sara Ali Khan has fast made a space for herself after back to back successes in Simmba and Kedarnath. She is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s yet untitled romantic drama which has Kartik Aaryan as her co-star. As for her getting into an out and out commercial ‘masala’ space, there is David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan next.

Jahnvi Kapoor [Rooh Afza, Gunjan Saxena biopic, Takht]

She made a good start with Dhadak last year and soon she would be beginning shoot for her horror comedy Rooh Afza. Interestingly, she has a double role to play in this film where she has Rajkummar Rao as her co-star. Meanwhile, she is also preparing for yet untitled Karan Johar production which is Gunjan Saxena’s biopic. Then there is Karan’s biggie in the form of Takht.

