Before Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl, Nick Jonas Picks THIS Bollywood Song As His Favourite

Nick Jonas’s love for Bollywood goes beyond wifey Priyanka Chopra. Recently in an interview, PC revealed how the Jonas Brothers have started listening to B’wood song before their performances for warm-up sessions and doesn’t that sound so cool? Now, during an Instagram live session, when asked about his favourite Hindi song, Nick was quick to answer but that song wasn’t actually Priyanka’s.

During the Jonas Brothers’ live Insta session where the three brothers – Kevin, Joe and Nick himself, were answering fan questions. One of the fan, asked which is their favourite Bollywood song. To this, Nick was quick to answer, “Bom Diggy Diggy” which from Kartik Aaryan’s movie, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. He, however, later also mentioned PeeCee’s “Desi Girl”. The J Brothers’ sure have some deep info than expected if they have such numbers in their playlists!

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, the brothers are currently promoting their latest album, Chasing Happiness, which is winning hearts all over the world.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of The Sky Is Pink.

Alongside Priyanka, the film stars actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar” sensation Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. While Zaira plays the role of Aisha, Priyanka and Farhan play her parents in the movie.

Ivanhoe Pictures, producers of the recent blockbuster Hollywood romantic-comedy “Crazy Rich Asians”, are now co-producers and a co-investing partner for the Hindi language family drama.

