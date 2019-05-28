Yesterday, the first poster and teaser of Article starring Ayushmann Khurrana were revealed. Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha who happens to be the director of Article 15 is known for their content and quality proof work. They address issues out of the box and brings them to the big screen and make it look realistic than ever.

Article 15 is the first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha and is a thrilling investigative drama based on true events promises to score on both counts.

Ayushmann is playing the role of a cop and is seen wearing uniform and aviators in the teaser and poster. Also, this is the first time he’s playing the character of a cop on the big screen. On taking a closer look in the aviators he’s wearing, you’ll notice the reflection of 2 girls hanging from the tree and it will surely give you chills.

The teaser gives you an idea of Article 15 of the Indian constitution which demands no discrimination on the basis of cast, race, religion, sex or place of birth. The teaser ends on a very hard-hitting note “Farq Bahut Kar Liya, Ab Farq Laayenge”. The film is an investigative thriller and is based on Badaun gangrape and murder case.

Trailer is all set to be released on May 31st, 2019 and we couldn’t wait for it. How much did you like the poster and teaser of Article 15?

