Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan To Rope In Zareen Khan For The Show?

The most uncensored show on the Indian Television Bigg Boss is coming back soon with its 13th season and Salman Khan will be hosting this season too. He has confirmed the news that he will start shooting for Bigg Boss 13 soon and going by the reports Zareen Khan can be seen in this new season.

Last year Dipika Kakar won the show and Salman hosted it. Zareen who was launched by Salman in the year 2010 through ‘Veer’ is often called doppelganger of Katrina Kaif. The film didn’t do that great on the box office but Zareen sure does get a good boost in her career after that.

Recently there were rumours that Salman might not host this season because of his tight schedule. Later this year Salman will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah and is packed till next year. So, the makers of Bigg Boss have finally decided to bring the setup of Mumbai. Usually, it is shot in Lonavala but this year it’ll be shot in Mumbai Filmcity after the makers are done shooting for Bigg Boss Marathi which is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Meanwhile Jwala Gutta, Indian badminton player denied the rumours of being approached for the upcoming season of Telugu version of Bigg Boss. “No ‘Bigg Boss’ for me… All false rumours,” Gutta tweeted in context to reports that she has been approached for the show, which may be hosted by Nagarjuna.

Apart from Zareen Khan reports have it that Karan Patel from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein has also been approached and we might see him too!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!