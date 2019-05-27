Article 15 Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer is Relevant, Hard-Hitting & Engaging!

Both Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha are known for churning out cinema which is rooted in the heartland of the country and addresses pertinent issues. Their first collaboration, Article 15, a thrilling investigative drama based on true events promises to score on both the counts.

The teaser poster of the film shows Ayushmann in a cop avatar, a role he will be seen playing for the first time. On taking a closer look, one can notice the reflection of two girls hanging, a visual that is bound to give anyone chills. The teaser shows a narration of how Article 15 of the constitution entails that there shall be no discrimination on basis of cast, race, religion, sex or place of birth, and visuals in the teaser how the reality is strikingly different. The teaser ends with the hard-hitting message of “Farq Bahut Kar Liya, Ab Farq Laayenge”. The film is an investigative thriller on the backdrop of the notorious Badaun gangrape and murder case. The trailer of the film is slated to drop on 30th May 2019.

Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June 2019.

