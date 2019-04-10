 Article 15 Wraps Up! Ayushmann Khurrana Joins Akshay Kumar & Nawazuddin Siddiqui For THIS Record

Once upon a time in Bollywood, the movies used to take a longer period for completion. The cult classics like Mughal-E-Azam took years to wrap up. As of now, there are movies like Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which were completed in record time with hardly affecting the final outcome. Now, the latest one to join the list is Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15, which was completed on Monday.

Anubhav Sinha directorial Article 15 went on floors on 1st March 2019 and got wrapped on 8th April 2019, thus marking the completion in a mere 39 days. With such a pace, the movie has joined the elite club of Bollywood movies to get wrapped up in record time.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haraamkhor is the fastest one in the list, which was concluded in just 16 days. It got benefitted from the absence of any flashy and huge sets. Next is a tie between Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns 2. Coincidentally, both were the sequels and marked the completion of a shoot in 30 days. Apart from limiting the schedule, these two movies also turned out to be huge profits for the makers. Another Akshay starrer Housefull 3 too, was shot in just 38 days, while Arjun Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Ki & Ka saw its completion in 45 days.

On Monday, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a photograph featuring a 3D mini model inspired by his character in the film, and thanked the entire cast and crew of the movie for the experience, after the movie’s wrap.

