Bhaiyya Ji managed to collect at single screens of certain towns and cities over the weekend gone by as 1.32 crore came in. While on Friday the film had brought in 55 lakhs, Saturday stood at 45 lakhs. Surprisingly though, Sunday saw a dip in collections with 32 lakhs being accumulated. Ideally, the numbers should have gone up since Saturday was a regular day and there is at least 10%-20% growth that typically comes on Sundays.

Nonetheless, this is how things stand currently for Bhaiyya Ji, which was basically catering to the gentry and this is where it has brought its maximum moolah as well. Now it would be all about whether the film manages at least Sunday type of numbers right through the weekdays. That would be crucial for the film to reach 15 crores in a lifetime. However, if the numbers end up dropping into the 25 lakhs range on Monday then it would become tough to reach there.

The positive thing here is that there is no single-screen release this Friday either, which means Bhaiyya Ji will get showcasing for sure. However, all of that works mainly if there are consistent footfalls. After the opening weekend, which saw growth, one expected the collections to stay far steadier, especially since amongst the mass audiences, the reports were decent to good. With 10.35 crores in the kitty so far, it would be interesting to see where does the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer eventually land up.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

